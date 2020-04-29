Leicester set to join the race for Everton target Gabriel

Everton have been linked with the Lille defender Gabriel for a while now.
As per Le 10 Sport (via Sportwitness), the Toffees are in pole position to land the young defender this summer but they aren’t the only ones after him.
Apparently, Leicester City are expected to submit an offer of over €35m for the 22-year-old player.
Everton have already made a €35m offer for Gabriel, which includes bonuses. Furthermore, the player has visited the club’s facilities.
Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be keen on signing the defender as well and he has spoken to Gabriel already.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can close the deal soon. The last thing they would want is for Leicester to hijack their move.
It is evident that they are very keen on Gabriel and they could use a defender like him as well.
Ancelotti will have to improve his back four this summer. Without defensive reinforcements, Everton cannot hope to push for the European places next season.
Leicester City could be playing Champions League football next season and they have the resources to pull off the transfer as well.
It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can convince the player to snub the Toffees and join the Foxes instead.