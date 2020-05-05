Leicester ready to pursue a move for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a Premier League return this summer.
As per Sport (via Sportwitness), Leicester City are prepared to back their manager in his pursuit of the Brazilian.
Coutinho has played under Rodgers before and the Leicester boss was instrumental to his development.
The 27-year-old could do with another spell under Rodgers now. He has lost his confidence and Rodgers could bring out the best in him once again.
The Brazilian midfielder has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are looking to cut their losses on him.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester can negotiate a reasonable fee for him.
Coutinho is a world class player on his day and he could add a new dimension to Leicester’s game if he joins them.
The Foxes could be in the Champions League next season and they will need high calibre players like Coutinho to thrive in Europe.
Recently, Rodgers claimed that Coutinho is out of Leicester’s price range.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major financial impact on football clubs and their transfer plans so far and it could complicate any big-money moves for Leicester this summer.
On paper, Coutinho would be a sensational signing for Leicester but economically the transfer seems unlikely right now.