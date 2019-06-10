Leicester need McGregor to add creativity

Brendan Rodgers could be in the market for a central midfielder this summer due to a lack of creativity in the Leicester City squad outside of James Maddison. Vicente Iborra was sold, Youri Tielemans returned to AS Monaco, Adrien Silva is surplus to requirements, Matty James has struggled with injuries and Hamza Choudhury isn’t commanding a starting place.
The Leicester manager could scour the transfer market for a new creative midfielder and should consider bring Callum McGregor to the Midlands. The £15m-rated Celtic man was a standout performer in 2018/19, scoring and creating 22 goals in 59 games, and could attract a lot of interest as a result. Whether he’s open to renewing acquaintances with his old Celtic boss remains to be seen, however, as Rodgers’ departure was acrimonious.
After rising through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2013, McGregor has contributed 82 goals in 224 games in all competitions. He’s won five Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish League Cups and three Scottish Cups. The Scotland international would provide another dimension in midfield for Leicester and would take the scoring burden off Jamie Vardy and Maddison.
Celtic won’t want to let McGregor go, but Leicester shouldn’t give up trying to sign him.
