Leicester need Adams to strengthen key area

Brendan Rodgers could be on the hunt for a striker to bolster Leicester City’s frontline ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. Shinji Okazaki was released this summer while Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled for form since joining the Foxes, so there’s a lot of pressure on Jamie Vardy and James Maddison to deliver next season.
At least one centre-forward should be brought into the King Power Stadium and Che Adams may be a decent option. The 22-year-old joined Birmingham City from Sheffield United in 2016 and has gone on to make 123 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 51 goals.
Rodgers wants to push for a top-six finish at Leicester, but the Midlands outfit could struggle next season unless they can take the scoring burden off Vardy and Maddison. The Leicester duo contributed 71% of City’s goals last season, while Iheanacho, Okazaki and Rachid Ghezzal scored and created only six goals between them.
Adams would bring more goals to the side, having scored 22 in 46 Championship games in 2018/19, but Leicester could have stiff competition for his signature – Southampton, Everton, Burnley, Norwich City and Crystal Palace have been linked. Time will tell which club wins the race for the £15m-rated Englishman.
Stats from Transfermarkt.