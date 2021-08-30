Leicester make enquiry for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is a target for Premier League rivals Leicester City this summer.

According to Football London, the Foxes have made an inquiry for the 20-year-old winger in the past 24 hours.

Leicester are keen on adding more quality in the wide areas and they are in talks to sign the RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman as well.

Hudson-Odoi needs to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play regular first-team football and Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the Chelsea youngster as well.

Apparently, the German outfit are looking to loan him for this season and the player is open to a temporary switch.

The 20-year-old winger is immensely talented and he has a big future ahead of him. However, he cannot afford to waste another season on Chelsea’s bench.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature in any of Chelsea’s opening three Premier League games this season and it is evident that he is not a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans.

The 20-year-old winger made just 10 starts in the Premier League last season and he needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester can secure a permanent deal for the talented winger before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

If the Foxes can give him the necessary assurances regarding game time, a move to the Premier League outfit could be the best possible outcome for Hudson-Odoi this summer.

He could learn a lot with regular game time in the Premier League and the Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers, has a proven track record of helping young wingers improve (Raheem Sterling, Harvey Barnes etc).

