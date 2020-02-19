Leicester make approach for Adam Lallana

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leicester City are interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana at the end of this season.
The 31-year-old attacking midfielder will be a free agent in summer and Brendan Rodgers wants to snap him up.
The Leicester City boss brought him to Liverpool as well and the two share a good working relationship.
As per Sky Sports, the Foxes have made an initial approach for the midfielder. Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports has confirmed that Brendan Rodgers wants Lallana to know that he is a key target for the Foxes.
Lallana has Liverpool’s permission to plan his future and the midfielder will consider all options at his disposal now.
Sky Sports add that other Premier League clubs are keen on Lallana as well.
The 31-year-old can play in multiple positions across the midfield and he could prove to be a superb squad option for most teams. On a free transfer, it could be an intelligent move.
It will be interesting to see where the 34-cap England international ends up eventually. Lallana has won the Champions League with Liverpool and he should lift the Premier League with them this season.
The former Southampton ace has nothing left to prove at Anfield and a new challenge would be ideal for him.
Also, he is no longer a key starter at Liverpool. If he wants to play regular first-team football, he will have to move on.
Here is how the Leicester City fans have reacted to the news.
If he comes, it’s a good signing. As @mattyfromle says, the “base” quality of the squad has to improve. He will do that. He’s also a quality footballer who’s had a bad run of things. We can’t sign 10/10s every time but a step in the right direction. Don’t get the hate tbh.
— Glenn (@glennworth) February 19, 2020
Precisely. He’s not going to be a starter week in/out at 32. Or at least, if he is he’ll have something to offer. Rather be relying on a Lallana, than a King/James for midfield slots.
(No disrespect to our lord and saviour Andy King).
— Matty Williamson (@mattyfromle) February 19, 2020
I’m fine with it. We need all the depth possible but i wouldn’t pay him too much wage wise. Reckon he could be a good pickup
— Nas 🌍🦊 (@nas_pb) February 19, 2020
He’ll be a good squad/ bench player with Champions League experience. A player who can play in multiple positions in midfield as well. For free I DM it 👍
— Greg 😎 (@Greglcfc1997) February 19, 2020
Good depth.
— Rhode Island Foxes ⚓️🦊 (@RhodyFoxes) February 19, 2020
Good if it happens
— Tracey Walsh (@traywalsh11) February 19, 2020