Leicester linked with a move for Ryan Bertrand

Leicester City are looking at Ryan Bertrand as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell.

The 30-year-old has just one year left on his deal at Southampton and Brendan Rodgers is keen on snapping him up for cheap as per Daily Mail.





Ben Chilwell has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer and he is likely to fetch around £50m.

Bertrand would be a decent replacement in the short term but Leicester should really look to aim higher.

They could be in the Champions League next season and they will need better full backs than the 30-year-old.

Bertrand could be a solid back up option for a club playing in the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes manage to sign him. Southampton do not want to sell him and they are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Leicester will have to offer him a good deal in order for the move to happen. Bertrand is likely to be tempted by the prospect of Champions League football if the Foxes manage to stay in the top four by the end of the season.

As for Chilwell, he is a top-class talent and he deserves to play for a top team like Chelsea.