Leicester keen on Jonathan Tah

Leicester City are interested in signing the German defender Jonathan Tah as per Mail.

The 24-year old has done exceedingly well for Bayer Leverkusen and he has the talent to succeed in the Premier League too.





Leicester City need to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and Jonathan Tah would be a good addition for them.

The 24-year-old is quite young for a defender and he has a lot of room to improve. Someone like Brendan Rodgers could help him improve his game and develop into a better defender.

Leicester City missed out on a top-four finish last season because of their poor defensive performances towards the end and they will be hoping to fix that problem this year.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can agree on a fee with Bayer Leverkusen in the coming weeks now.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in Jonathan Tah’s career and the Foxes should be able to convince the player with ease. They will be able to provide him with a larger platform to showcase his talent and the player is likely to earn a lot more in the Premier League.

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Wesley Fofana as well and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.