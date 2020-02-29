Leicester fans react to James Maddison’s worrying stats

Leicester City star James Maddison is going through a rough patch right now and the fans are worried.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to register a single goal or assist in his last nine games in all competitions.
Leicester’s City’s form has fallen off a cliff as well. The Foxes have not won eight of their last ten games in all competitions. At one stage, they were firmly in the title race.
It will be interesting to see if Rodgers manages to turn around his team’s form in the coming weeks. In order for that to happen, he will need his top players in good form.
Maddison will know that he has underperformed recently and he will have to improve a lot.
He is still very young and his inconsistency is hardly a surprise. The midfielder will have to work harder and chip in with goals and assists if Leicester are to secure Champions League football for next season.
Jamie Vardy’s form has dipped as well and Leicester will be hoping for a change in the coming weeks.
Here is what some of the Leicester City fans tweeted about Maddison’s drought earlier.
Rodgers is wasting him not playing as a 10. First tried playing him as a winger and now wastes him so deep. How he gets away with it…
— bluefox_lcfc (@BlueFox_LCFC) February 28, 2020
No. He’s been very good he’s jsut playing like a cdm these days
— The 🇮🇶 🦊 (@Hassan39772000) February 28, 2020
Thinks he’s better than he is. From a Lcfc fan. Goes missing when he should be running the game
— Matt Smart (@mattsmart77) February 28, 2020
One got subbed after working his socks off … the other is James Maddison who was ineffectual for most of the game
— Guy (@guycolwell) February 29, 2020
Maddison and Perez went missing for much of the game . Thought Harvey was our best player .chillwell/Ricardo gave to many balls away ..and finally we cannot continue playing one up front .3-5-2 from now
— Steve Hilton (@steventhilton63) February 28, 2020