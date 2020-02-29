Blog Columns Site News Leicester fans react to James Maddison’s worrying stats

29 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leicester City star James Maddison is going through a rough patch right now and the fans are worried.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to register a single goal or assist in his last nine games in all competitions.

Leicester’s City’s form has fallen off a cliff as well. The Foxes have not won eight of their last ten games in all competitions. At one stage, they were firmly in the title race.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers manages to turn around his team’s form in the coming weeks. In order for that to happen, he will need his top players in good form.

Maddison will know that he has underperformed recently and he will have to improve a lot.

He is still very young and his inconsistency is hardly a surprise. The midfielder will have to work harder and chip in with goals and assists if Leicester are to secure Champions League football for next season.

Jamie Vardy’s form has dipped as well and Leicester will be hoping for a change in the coming weeks.

Here is what some of the Leicester City fans tweeted about Maddison’s drought earlier.

