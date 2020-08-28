Leicester could move for Aston Villa’s Matt Targett

Leicester City could look to move for the Aston Villa defender Matt Targett this summer.

The Foxes recently sold Ben Chilwell to Chelsea for a fee of around £50 million and they are looking for a replacement now.





As per Daily Star, the Foxes have identified the 24-year-old Villa ace as an alternative.

Targett has done well for Aston Villa this past season and he could prove to be a decent addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to sell the defender this summer.

Targett is a talented young player who has a big future ahead of him and Rodgers could help him develop into a quality player. The Leicester City manager has a good track record of improving young players and he proved that during his time at Swansea, Liverpool, Celtic.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester City follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the defender now. They will have to come up with a sizable offer if they want to persuade Aston Villa into selling a key starter.

Targett cost Aston Villa £15m and they will be looking to make a significant profit if they are forced to part with this services.