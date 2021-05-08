Leicester confident of signing Odsonne Edouard

Leicester City are keen on signing the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

According to Team talk, Brendan Rodgers is a huge fan of the French striker and the Foxes are confident of beating the likes of West Ham United and Liverpool to the signature of the 23-year-old.





The French striker has one year left on his current contract with the Scottish outfit and he is likely to be available for a reasonable price this summer.

Edouard has already proven himself in Scotland with Celtic and he will be hoping to test himself at a higher level now.

The chance to move to the Premier League would be ideal for the 23-year-old’s development and it remains to be seen whether Leicester can secure his services in the coming weeks.

The player has worked with Rodgers during their time together at Parkhead and that could give the Leicester manager an edge in the transfer chase.

The Foxes need to start planning for life without Jamie Vardy and the Frenchman would be the ideal long term replacement for the Premier League star.

Meanwhile, the Hammers could use a top-quality striker as well and Edouard would be a solid long term investment.

David Moyes sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and the London club are yet to bring in a replacement.

They have been relying on Michail Antonio for goals this season but they must look to bring in a specialist striker in the summer and Edouard certainly fits the bill.

The 23-year-old Celtic striker has 21 goals and six assists to his name so far this season and he has the potential to shine in the Premier League as well.

