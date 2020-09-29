Leicester closing in on the £37m signing of James Tarkowski

Leicester City are interested in signing the Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

According to Daily Mail, Leicester City are now closing in on the capture of the defender. Apparently, Burnley are willing to sell the player for £37 million and Leicester are prepared to submit a fresh offer after their opening bid of £30 million was turned down.





The 27-year-old has been a quality player for Burnley over the years and he should prove to be a fantastic addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester City have started the season very well and they will be hoping to secure a top-four finish this season. They missed out on Champions League qualification last year due to a series of poor performances during the second half of last season.

The Foxes looked vulnerable defensively last year and someone like Tarkowski could transform them at the back.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham United as well but it seems that Leicester City are well placed to fend off the competition and secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Tarkowski is well settled in the Premier League and he is at the peak of his career right now. He should be able to make an immediate impact at Leicester City.

Leicester city needed to find a quality long-term partner for Caglar Soyuncu and the Burnley star should prove to be the perfect candidate.