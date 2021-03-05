Leicester close to signing Odsonne Edouard

Leicester City are expected to sign the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard at the end of the season.

According to Daily Mail, the Foxes believe that they have won the race to sign the 23-year-old Frenchman who will be the long term replacement for Jamie Vardy.





The 34-year-old Premier League striker is in his twilight years and Leicester need to start planning for life without him.

Rodgers has worked with Edouard during his time as the Celtic manager and he will be hoping to get the best out of the youngster if he moves to the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Celtic star has already proven himself in Scotland and he needs to make a step up in his career now.

A move to the Premier League would be ideal for his development. A fresh challenge and the opportunity to play alongside better players will help him grow as a footballer.

The player has been recently linked with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

According to the report from Daily Mail, the player has indicated that he wants to work with his former manager Brendan Rodgers.

The report further states that a deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for a fee of around £15 million.

Edouard is a tremendous talent and the reported fee could prove to be a massive bargain in the long run. The 23-year-old has 20 goals and four assists far this season.

