Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans ‘keeping his options open’ amid Manchester United interest

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has said he is ‘keeping his options open’ regarding his future amid links to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old’s reputation has greatly increased since he joined the Foxes in January 2019, initially on loan which was later made permanent.

He endured a difficult time during his previous stint at Monaco, where he earned only six goals and three assists in 65 total appearances.

However, he managed to reignite his career at the King Power. He has clocked up 113 matches across all competitions for the East Midlands outfit so far, scoring 18 goals and creating 19 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

The talented midfielder also smashed the winner in Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

However, his latest comments suggest that he could also depart the Foxes in the coming months, with his current contract set to expire in two years.

The Belgian footballer told Sky Sports: “There is no update really. I’m open to everything and the transfer market has just closed so I just try to keep as much options as I can open. As long as I’m here I’m going to give everything to the club, I’ve already done so, but I’m going give even more and the contract situation is just something that’s going on in football. It’s just a normal situation, they [his agent and the club] are talking.”

SportsLens View

Leicester City have sold some of their biggest stars in the last few years to bigger clubs in the Premier League.

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire have all left the club in very lucrative deals.

It wouldn’t be surprising if they also decide to cash in on Tielemans if he refuses to pen an extension.

Some of the biggest European clubs are said to be interested in securing his services, including Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United.