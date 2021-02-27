Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes close to signing new long-term contract

Harvey Barnes is ready to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract with Leicester City amid the interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, The Mirror reports.

Barnes has been a regular for the east Midlands outfit since being recalled from a loan stint at West Bromwich Albion in January 2019.





The 23-year-old had an impressive full season in the Premier League last term with six goals and eight assists from 36 appearances.

He has found better consistency in his game this season and has bagged nine goals and four assists from only 24 top-flight matches.

Barnes is now regarded as an undisputed starter for the Foxes on the left wing and it is unsurprising that he is close to committing to a new deal.

United and Liverpool are understood to be keeping a close watch on his performances but the forward is ready to sign a fresh and improved contract with the Foxes.

Sportslens view:

Barnes has developed into one of England’s best young attacking players at Leicester and he should be knocking on the national team door anytime soon.

He has formed an excellent attacking partnership alongside compatriot James Maddison and the duo have stood up even when Jamie Vardy has been out injured.

He still has more than three years remaining on his contract but the Foxes are willing to hand him a fresh long-term deal with a wage hike to reflect his team status.

A move to United or Liverpool would be tempting for a young and promising player but Barnes is better off developing at the Foxes where he is assured regular game time.

He has largely excelled from the left side of the attack and that spot has been cemented by Marcus Rashford and Sadio Mane for United and Liverpool respectively.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com