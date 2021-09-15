To claim these boosted 11/1 odds on Leicester beating Napoli only available at 888sport, follow the instructions below to sign up at the site:

Register an account at 888sport Deposit a minimum of £10 using the promo code 888ODDS Wager a minimum of £5 on Leicester vs Napoli at normal odds (6/5) If Leicester win, the enhanced 11/1 betting odds will be credited to your account

Why bet on Leicester to beat Napoli?

Playing a Napoli team that’s more accustomed to UCL than it is the Europa League is no easy task for Leicester City. In fact, this is one of the hardest possible games imaginable in the group stage of the competition – perhaps second only to Napoli away, which is a hurdle Leicester will have to overcome later this year.

But that said, there are still several reasons why the Foxes may cause an upset tomorrow night:

Fans back at the King Power – Leicester actually fared better away from the King Power Stadium in the EPL last season, earning 10 more points on their travels than they did at home. But there were no fans due to the pandemic and, traditionally, this isn’t the case – Leicester usually performs better with their own fans behind them.

Historically, English club sides have a slightly superior record vs Italian club sides. In 253 total games played, English teams have won 101 games to the Italians’ 90; there have been 62 draws.

Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester’s Danish No.1 has been in superb form for both club and country of late. A string of fine performances at the EUROS in the summer saw Denmark make it to the semi-finals, and, in the Foxes’ most recent outing against last season’s beaten UCL finalists Man City, only the superb reflexes of Schmeichel kept Leicester from losing by more than 1-0. The Foxes’ goalkeeper has the potential to be a real difference-maker on the night.

Injuries: star forward Lorenzo Insigne and goalkeeper Alex Meret likely to miss out for Napoli

Get 11/1 on Leicester City to beat Napoli

Leicester City vs Napoli Preview

Tomorrow night’s Europa League clash will be the first time Leicester and Napoli have ever met competitively.

Napoli has been in good form of late. Luciano Spaletti’s team beat Juventus at the weekend and has won seven on the trot away from home in Serie A.

The Italian club is enduring a mini injury crisis, though. On top of long term absentees Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam, club captain Lorenzo Insigne is likely to miss out for the Napoleatians due to a knee injury, so too goalkeeper Alex Meret and Stanislav Lobotka. Better news on Piotr Zielinski, however: the Polish playmaker is back in contention for a place in the first Xl.

Despite the addition of several quality players in the summer, Leicester’s form hasn’t quite been up to scratch this season. Manager Brendan Rodgers appears to still be figuring out his best Xl and catering his tactical approach to suit some of his new recruits.

Rodgers will need to decide whether or not to risk Ricardo Pereira, who was on the bench for the defeat to Man City, in tomorrow’s game. If the Portuguese right-back is unable to play, expect to see Timothy Castagne continue to deputize.

The Foxes did manage to register Filip Benkovic to the Europa League squad and he may find himself involved from the bench.

Leicester City vs Napoli Prediction

With tomorrow night’s clash between Leicester and Napoli being the first time the two sides have ever met, it’s hard to pick a winner – there’s just no historical context.

Napoli is probably the marginally stronger of the two sides on paper. But the loss of Lorenzo Insigne is damaging, and the favorable 11/1 odds available on Leicester at 888sport do make for a very appealing bet…

Get 11/1 on Leicester Beating Napoli at 888sport