Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez raves about Newcastle United

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez has told Sky Sports that he still has a soft spot for Newcastle United in his heart.
The Spaniard left Newcastle for Premier League rivals Leicester in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £30 million.
The 26-year-old, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, has reflected on his time at the Magpies.
Perez has said that he enjoyed his time at Newcastle, and has added that he always looks at their results.
Perez told Sky Sports about Newcastle: “I just wish them the best. They are a special team for myself. It was a very important part of my career.
“They gave me the opportunity to become a professional footballer and I grew up a lot in that city, in that club. I always look at their results and I always hope for the best for them.”
Bright future ahead
Newcastle are an established club in the Premier League, but things are likely to get better for the St. James’ Park in the coming years.
As reported by Goal.com, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are set to buy the Magpies.
Once the takeover goes through, the new owners are likely to make some good signings, even amid the current economic climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, Newcastle will not become the new Manchester City overnight, but in the coming two or three windows, with careful planning, the Magpies can challenge for the European places.
Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship if and when the Premier League season resumes.