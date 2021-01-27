Leicester City reignite interest in James Tarkowski

Leicester City are planning to make another bid for Burnley defender James Tarkowski this summer, reports the Mirror.

Tarkowski joined Burnley from Brentford in the winter transfer window of 2016 for an estimated £3.5 million. Since then, he has been an ever-reliable option for manager Sean Dyche, featuring 162 times in all competitions while earning two caps for England.





Naturally, this form has attracted a lot of attention, with the Clarets fighting tooth and nail to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets. They received reported offers of approximately £30m last summer from West Ham United, which were rejected.

Leicester are apparently plotting another move for the Englishman this summer, according to the Mirror.

It is unclear how much the defender will cost in the summer. He has just 18 months remaining on his current contract, with the player telling the Telegraph in November that Burnley’s contract offer was “nowhere near good enough” to convince him to stay at Turf Moor.

The Foxes have been flying this season, currently sitting in third place, just three points off league leaders Manchester City. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this term, having narrowly missed out on the final day last year.

Despite Leicester’s fortunes this season, they could still do with some reinforcements at the back. The Midlands club have four senior centre-backs on their books as of now: Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, and Wes Morgan.

In the case of the latter two, they will need replacing soon. Former Manchester United man Evans is 33 years old now, while club captain Morgan turned 37 this week.