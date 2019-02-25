Leicester City plotting summer move for Brendan Rodgers

Premier League outfit Leicester City are keen on appointing Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.
The Foxes sacked Claude Puel over the weekend after a poor run of results and the Celtic manager is a target for them.
Rodgers is unlikely to move now and therefore Leicester will have to wait until the summer to secure his services. The former Liverpool boss will look to finish the current season with a few trophies for Celtic now.
According to Sun, Leicester City are prepared to offer a sum of £6million for his services.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants are willing to agree on a deal for Rodgers. The Celtic boss has a long term contract and therefore the club’s approval is mandatory before a move can be completed.
Rodgers has done well with Swansea and Liverpool in the Premier League before and he could prove to be a good appointment for Leicester City.
Celtic fans will be very disappointed if Rodgers decides to leave this summer. He is a fan favourite at Parkhead and they are unlikely to attract a better manager right now.
His possession based attacking style of football should suit the likes of Maddison, Gray, Vardy and Tielemans.
As for now, first-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will take charge of the Foxes.