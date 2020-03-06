Leicester City linked with a move for Alex Telles

Leicester City could make a move for Alex Telles this summer.
According to reports (cited by Leicester Mercury), Chelsea are keen on the player as well but they face competition from the Foxes.
Ben Chilwell has been linked with a move away from Leicester for a while now and if he decides to move on, the Foxes will need a new left-back.
Therefore, the interest in Telles is not surprising.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the Porto star at the end of this season. He is thought to be valued at around €40m and Leicester City can certainly afford that.
The 27-year-old Brazilian has a €40m release clause in his contract.
Leicester City are closing in on European football and that will boost their transfer funds. They could qualify for the Champions League next season if they manage to finish the season strongly.
Also, the proceeds from Chilwell’s potential sale could help.
Telles has proven his quality with Porto and he is ready to make a step up. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him right now.
Chelsea are definitely a more attractive proposition and the player will need some convincing if Leicester want him to join them instead.