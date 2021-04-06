Leicester City keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita

Leicester City are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita ahead of a possible move for his services this summer, Football Insider reports.

The Guinea international is presently in his third season with the Reds, but he has yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

Injuries have hampered his progress in recent years, and the same has been the case this term, missing more than 20 games in all competitions.

He has been fit since mid-February, but manager Jurgen Klopp has hardly played him with just 142 minutes across seven matches.

Keita was an unused substitute in the recent 3-0 league win at Arsenal, where James Milner got the nod over him after Georginio Wijnaldum was rested.

It is now reported that the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of Keita, and the Midlands outfit are exploring a deal for the midfielder.

Keita was signed from Leipzig for around £52 million, and it is claimed that the Reds now value him at just £30m amid his struggles to find his feet.

Sportslens view:

Keita has struggled to cement a regular starting role when fit with club graduate Curtis Jones also ahead of him in the pecking order.

After a poor defence of their league title, the Reds may plan multiple signings this summer, and they could bring in a fresh midfield player.

That would hamper Keita’s playing time further, and he may need to consider a fresh challenge away from the Merseyside giants.

Brendan Rodgers has brought the best out of Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans as the Foxes boss, but there is still room for improvement.

The club are currently five points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and are in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Should they do so, they may improve their prospects of luring Keita, who could play alongside Ndidi and Tielemans in a 3-5-2 formation.

At £30m, the 26-year-old would be a good buy for the Foxes, provided he can get over his regular injury concerns.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Leicester City have opened talks to sign this French attacker.