Leicester City keen to sign Ajax winger David Neres

Leicester City are interested in signing David Neres from Ajax.

According to reports from Ajax showtime (h/t The Sun) the Foxes are looking to add another winger to their ranks, and have earmarked Neres as an option.

The report claims that Neres is expected to leave the Dutch giants before the end of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of the player, and the Foxes are working on a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was close to joining French outfit Lyon earlier this summer, but it seems Leicester have hijacked the deal.

Sportslens View

The seven-times capped Brazilian joined Ajax in the January transfer window of 2017. He has been a key player for the Dutch giants, managing over 155 appearances for them.

He has a contract at the club till 2023, and Ajax probably feel the time is right for them to cash in on him. The report doesn’t disclose how much Leicester need to pay to sign him.

Neres is primarily a right-winger but he is versatile enough to play on both flanks.

Leicester do have quality attacking midfield options like Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, and James Maddison, but Neres would be a very good signing for them.

The Foxes have made four signings already this summer. They have been very smart with their purchases, and have secured moves for Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare, Jannik Vestergaard, and Ryan Bertrand, with the latter joining on a free transfer.

