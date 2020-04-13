Leicester City keen on William Carvalho

Leicester City are keen on signing the Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer.
According to A Bola (translated by Leicester Mercury), the 27-year-old could move to the King Power Stadium before the start of the next season.
Carvalho has been linked with a move to the Premier League for years now and it will be interesting to see if he finally gets the chance to play in England.
Leicester City have a good defensive midfielder in Ndidi and therefore the interest in Carvalho is a slightly surprising. Rodgers won’t be able to accommodate both players in his starting lineup.
Carvalho has done well for Betis since moving to the Spanish club and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.
If Leicester City come calling, he is likely to be tempted. Playing in the Premier League is always an attractive proposition for any player.
Also, Leicester City have an exciting project. They could well be playing in the Champions League next season if things go according to plan.
Furthermore, they have a quality manager in Brendan Rodgers and a talented group of young players.
Carvalho would improve as a player playing alongside the likes of Ndidi, Chilwell, Pereira, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Maddison etc.