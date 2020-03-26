Leicester City keen on Timothy Castagne

Leicester City are keen on signing the Belgian defender Timothy Castagne.
As per Belgian reports (translated by Leicester Mercury), the Foxes are looking at the player as a potential replacement for Ricardo Pereira.
The 26-year-old Portuguese full back has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent months.
Pereira is one of the best right backs in the league and it is no surprise that the top teams are eyeing up a move for him.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester manage to keep him at the club beyond this season.
If the Foxes manage to finish in the top four, it would give them a great chance to hold on to their best players.
Champions League football is an attractive proposition and it will tempt the Leicester players to stay at the King Power Stadium.
Castagne has done well for Atalanta and he would be a good signing for Leicester if it comes to that.
Furthermore, he has a contract until 2021 and if Leicester were to move for him, they should be able to sign him for a reasonable fee.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. The fans will certainly want to keep Pereira at the club if given a choice.