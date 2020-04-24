Leicester City keen on signing Philippe Coutinho

Leicester City are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.
As per Sport (via Sportwitness), the Foxes have already contacted the Brazilian and Coutinho is attracted to the idea of playing for Rodgers again.
Barcelona are willing to sell the player for a fee of around €75m.
The two worked together at Liverpool and Coutinho flourished under Rodgers. The former Liverpool boss was integral to his development into a star at Anfield.
Coutinho’s career has stalled since his Liverpool exit and he needs someone like Rodgers to rediscover his form and confidence.
The Leicester City boss knows the player well and his trust in Coutinho will help the player improve.
The 27-year-old is a world class player on his day and if Leicester manage to sign him, it could prove to be a masterstroke.
Coutinho is yet to reach his peak and if Leicester can resurrect his career, he could take them to a new level next season.
The Foxes could play in the Champions League next season and they will need high quality players like Coutinho.
It would be the perfect move for both parties.
Coutinho has been linked with Chelsea as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
It seems that a Premier League return is on the cards for the Brazilian international.