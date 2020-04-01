Leicester City keen on Philippe Coutinho

Leicester City have been linked with a surprise move for Philippe Coutinho.
The 61-cap Brazilian’s career has gone downhill ever since he left Liverpool and it seems that Barcelona are now willing to cut their losses on him.
The Spanish giants want to sell the playmaker and the Foxes are keen.
Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Anfield and he could be a sensational signing for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
However, the Foxes might struggle to afford his fee and wages. Rodgers will have to break Leicester’s transfer record to sign him.
Barcelona paid £145million for the 27-year-old and they will look to recoup a considerable percentage of that fee.
Leicester City might have to sell a star player to fund the move. The likes of Maddison have been linked with a move away this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Coutinho would certainly improve them a lot. He would add flair, creativity and goals to the side.
Furthermore, the player has worked with Rodgers during his time at Liverpool and two know each other well.
The Leicester City boss could help him regain his form once again.
Although the signing looks unrealistic at this stage, the Leicester fans will certainly be excited with these rumours.