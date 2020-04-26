Leicester City keen on Lille ace Victor Osimhen

Leicester City are interested in signing the Lille forward Victor Osimhen this summer.
As per Daily Mail, Everton are keen on the player as well along with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.
Osimhen has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and he seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Apparently the French outfit are demanding £60m for the forward.
The 21-year-old is largely unproven at the highest level and there is no way his suitors would pay that kind of money for him right now.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester manage to negotiate a reasonable fee for Osimhen.
The Foxes could use a talented young forward like him next season. They are overly reliant on Jamie Vardy for goals and it is about time they signed another quality forward.
Osimhen can partner Vardy in attack now and then replace him later.
The signing makes a lot of sense and Rodgers must look to move quickly in order to avoid a bidding war this summer.
If Leicester manage to qualify for the Champions League, it would help them land top quality targets like Osimhen.
The 21-year-old has 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.