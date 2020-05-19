Leicester City keen on Joe Gelhardt

Leicester are looking to sign the Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt this summer.

As per reports (via Leicester Mercury), Liverpool are keen on the player as well and the Foxes plan to beat the Reds to the striker.

Gelhardt is highly rated around England and Everton have been linked with him as well. He is regarded as the next Wayne Rooney.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester can agree on a fee with Wigan for the player.

The Latics shouldn’t be too hard to convince if the right offer is submitted. Leicester certainly have the financial means to tempt them.

Also, they should be able to convince the player as well. The Foxes could be in the Champions League next season and they have a very exciting project.

Furthermore, manager Brendan Rodgers has a good track record of developing young players. He proved that ability at Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic.

Gelhardt would be keen on playing under the Leicester City boss. Rodgers could certainly help him fulfill his potential.

The Foxes must look to make their move soon. If the Reds get involved, it could complicate matters for Leicester.

Gelhardt is Liverpool born and he might be tempted to join the Reds if they come calling.