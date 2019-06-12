Blog Columns Site News Leicester City keen on Ivan Perisic

12 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leicester City are thought to be interested in signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (translated by SportWitness), the Foxes have joined the race to sign the Croatian winger.

Perisic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and it will be interesting to see if the transfer goes through this summer.

He could prove to be a quality addition to Brendan Rodgers’ attack. The Serie A player would be an upgrade on Demarai Gray and he could make an immediate impact at Leicester. Perisic is a top quality player who has proven himself at the international level as well.

Rodgers is clearly looking to improve his already impressive attack. Perisic would make a big difference in the short term.

The Croatian is a hardworking player and he will add pace, flair and goals to the Leicester side.

As per the report, the 30-year-old winger is available this summer for a fee of around €30m. Although that is a steep price for a player of his age, the gamble could be worth it.

Perisic could elevate Leicester to the top six level and help them secure European football next season.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer. Inter seem keen to sell and Leicester can certainly afford him.

