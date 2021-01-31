Leicester City keen on Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Leicester City are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal this month.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old is a target for other Premier League clubs like West Brom, Southampton and Newcastle United as well.





However, the player prefers a move to Leicester.

The versatile 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.

A move to Leicester could allow him to play in his favoured midfield position. He has been used as a full-back at Arsenal in the past few months.

According to the report, the Foxes are depleted in the midfield because of injuries and the potential departure of Hamza Chowdhury.

They will be hoping that they can convince the Gunners to sanction the departure of the England international before the window closes.

Arsenal might not be keen on strengthening a direct top-four rival. Also, the 23-year-old’s departure would mean that the Gunners would have very little cover in the full-back areas.

Maitland-Niles is keen on securing his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2021 and he will be desperate to play regular first-team football between now and the end of the season.

If Arsenal cannot provide him with that opportunity, he would be better off seeking a loan move this month.

Leicester could prove to be a superb move for him on paper and their attacking style of play could bring out the best in him.

Furthermore, Brendan Rodgers has done well to improve young attackers like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison over the past year and could also help Maitland-Niles develop as a player.