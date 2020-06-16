Leicester City keen on a move for Moussa Dembele

Leicester City are interested in signing the Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

The former Celtic star has worked with Rodgers before and the Foxes manager is keen on a reunion as per France Football (via Sportwitness).





Dembele is one of the best young forwards in the game and he would be a stunning addition to Leicester’s attack.

He would improve them immediately and in the long run, he could be the ideal replacement for Jamie Vardy.

Leicester could be in the Champions League next season and it is understandable why they are being so ambitious in the market.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Lyon for their star striker. Furthermore, convincing the player to join won’t be easy either.

Dembele is highly rated in Europe and he will want to join a bigger club.

It will be interesting to see how things develop in the next few weeks.

Dembele has been in red hot form for Lyon and he has 22 goals to his name this season. The 23-year-old striker managed to score 20 last season.

He is a proven goalscorer who is only going to improve with age.

Leicester must do everything in their power to bring him to the club this summer.