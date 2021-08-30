Leicester City interested in Ademola Lookman

Leicester City are looking to bring one or two more players to their squad before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, the Foxes are showing genuine interest in signing Ademola Lookman before tomorrow’s deadline.

The 23-year-old spent the last season on loan to Fulham from German club RB Leipzig.

Jason Bourne, the football editor at talkSPORT, has claimed that Leicester had made an approach (we don’t know the exact details of the move) earlier this summer, but Leipzig rejected the offer.

Leicester City appear increasingly confident they’ll sign an attacking player ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. Ademola Lookman is someone I believe they approached earlier this summer. Leipzig rejected bid, I’m told. Not sure if that’s active again. @talkSPORT — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) August 30, 2021

He claims that he is not “sure” whether Leicester have re-ignited their interest in Lookman, but Nixon has now claimed that a potential move is “gathering pace”.

However, one thing is pretty clear — Leicester are confident of signing an attacking midfielder before Tuesday’s deadline.

Leicester also had shown interest in signing Daniel James from Manchester United but it seems they’re not pushing for a move for the Welsh winger.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are now leading the race to sign James, and surely Leicester are out of the equation for him.

I’m told they did enquire about Dan James earlier this summer. Again, not sure if that’s active again. Clearly Ronaldo’s arrival’s having a knock on effect. Praet/Sowah cash very helpful in club’s ability to pursue targets. Will continue to keep an ear out.@talkSPORT — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is close to leaving the club.

Romano has claimed that it is a “done deal” scenario. Leicester have reached an agreement with Serie A club Torino, who are signing the Belgian midfielder on loan, with an option to buy him permanently.

Dennis Praet leaves Leicester and joins Torino, done deal confirmed. The agreement has been completed on loan with buy option for €15m. 🟤 #Torino #LCFC Praet already passed his medical today morning as new Torino player. @dimarzio @skysport https://t.co/9pnrRuBPEs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Brendan Rodgers has been an admirer of Lookman since his time as Celtic manager.

The Athletic are now reporting he is ready to rekindle that interest in the form of a loan move. The Foxes want Lookman for the rest of the season with an option to buy next summer.

