Leicester City identify two targets to replace left-back Ben Chilwell

Leicester City have identified Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and Fulham’s Joe Bryan as potential candidates to replace Ben Chilwell, who is on the cusp of joining Chelsea.

Chilwell is currently on the sidelines with a heel injury, but he is expected to make the switch to Chelsea after the Foxes agreed on a deal worth £50m.





The Foxes still have Christian Fuchs and Luke Thomas as the specialist left-backs, but the former is past his prime while the latter is inexperienced at the senior level.

Hence, manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to land a replacement for Chilwell and Gosens and Bryan have been mentioned as potential targets for the east Midlands outfit.

Gosens had a superb 2019/2020 season with Atalanta where he largely played in the left wing-back position. He registered 10 goals and eight assists from 43 outings.

He is currently valued at £27m by the Italian outfit, but the Foxes face stiff competition to land him amid the interest from the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.

As a result, Bryan seems the alternate option for the Foxes. The 26-year-old starred for Fulham in the Championship play-off final by scoring a brace, but his future remains uncertain.

With the arrival of Antonee Robinson from League One side Wigan Athletic, it is reported that the Cottagers could be prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of around £15m.

The Foxes will feature in the Europa League group stage next term on the back of finishing fifth in the Premier League and Rodgers will be aware of the need for squad depth.

With nearly a month into the summer transfer window, the club have not made any signings, but the exit of Chilwell should provide them the funds to bring in new players.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com