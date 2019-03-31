Leicester City fans urge club to sign Youri Tielemans permanently

Leicester City fans have urged the club to sign Youri Tielemans permanently in the summer transfer window after the Belgian international produced yet another fantastic performance on Saturday.
The 21-year-old, who is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking talents in world football, joined the Foxes during the January transfer window on loan from Monaco, and has taken no time in settling in at his new club.
The 21-cap Belgian star produced a fantastic all-round performance as Leicester City won 2-0 against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Brendan Rodgers’ side now have won three games in a row and jumped to eighth in the Premier League table.
Wes Morgan put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute while Jamie Vardy scored in the 82nd minute – Tielemans providing the assist for his goal – to seal all three points from the home side.
Leicester managed 59% of possession during the game, and attempted 18 shots over the course of 90 minutes.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leicester fans on Twitter:
Sign youri up
I think I speak on behalf of all Leicester fans when I say…
Youri Tielemans is the greatest player I’ve ever seen.
Buy him or I buy a noose and a wobbly chair.@LCFC
@LCFC we have to sign Youri Tielemans !!!!!!!
Youri fucking Tielemans. Bloke is elite. Pay whatever it takes. Lad can do it all.
SIGN YOURI UP!
We have to pay whatever Monaco want for Youri Tielemans in the Summer. Incredible player, and he’s very young too. Has to be the most technically gifted player we’ve had in a long time.
Sign him up, @LCFC. pic.twitter.com/U8fW0Rzt3D
