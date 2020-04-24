Leicester City eyeing up summer move for Alassane Plea

Leicester City are interested in signing the French striker Alassane Plea.
As per Le10sport, Manchester United are keen on the player as well.
Apparently, Leicester City have scouted the 27-year-old forward extensively this season and they are convinced that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.
Leicester could definitely use another quality striker and Plea could be a good signing.
They have a top class striker in Jamie Vardy but Rodgers must look to ease the pressure on him by bringing in an alternative.
Plea has picked up 8 goals and 7 assists in 22 league games for Borussia Moenchengladbach this season. He could be the ideal back up/partner for Vardy depending on the tactical approach/opposition.
It will be interesting to see if the Foxes make an offer for him in the coming weeks.
Leicester have a good chance of making the top four this season and that could help them attract higher calibre players in the summer.
The lure of the Premier League and Leicester’s potential Champions League qualification could tempt players like Plea.
He has played in the Europa League this year and he will want to make the step up to the Champions League next season.