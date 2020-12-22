Leicester City Eyeing Up £35m Centre-Back

Leicester City are reportedly looking to sign Braga centre-back David Carmo, according to a report by Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Carmo is a 21-year-old defender from Portugal who broke into the Braga first team back in January. Renowned for his commanding presence, athleticism, and ability on the ball, he has earned comparisons to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.





O Jogo is reporting that the Foxes are interested in bringing the Portugal youth international to the King Power Stadium, having impressed when the two sides met in the Europa League group stage.

Despite being on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing, Carmo was the subject of high praise from Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said (via HITC): “He’s a young player, with an excellent profile: he’s tall, strong, and aggressive. Yes, he has all the conditions to play in the Premier League.

“Portugal produces fantastic players for the Premier League and he is no exception. With a little more preparation, I believe that he will have no difficulties playing in the Premier League.”

Leicester are no strangers to buying from the Portuguese Primeira Liga. They made Sporting CP forward Islam Slimani their record signing back in the summer transfer window of 2016, and have also signed right-back Ricardo Pereira and Adrien Silva from the Portuguese league for large figures.

The Foxes may be in the hunt for a new centre-back, as the likes of Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans approach the ends of their careers. The younger options of Wesley Fofana, Daniel Amartey, and Caglar Soyuncu are still at the club, but depth will be necessary for a side looking to achieve regular European football.

If Brendan Rodgers’ side wish to secure the services of Carmo, it will cost them a decent sum. The 21-year-old’s current contract runs until 2025, with a release clause of £35m. He has also previously been linked to fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool.