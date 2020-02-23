Leicester City eyeing summer move for Callum McGregor

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leicester City are eyeing up a summer move for Celtic’s Callum McGregor.
According to the Sun, Brendan Rodgers will return for the midfielder if James Maddison leaves the club. Rodgers tried to sign McGregor at the start of this season as well.
The Leicester City boss knows him well from their time together at Celtic and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Foxes.
McGregor is one of the best players in Scotland right now and he has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester manage to agree on a deal with Celtic. The Hoops will not want to sell a key player.
McGregor is apparently rated at £25m and Leicester certainly have the financial means to meet the reported asking price.
The player might be tempted to play in the Premier League as well. It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
The 26-year-old has nothing left to prove in the Scottish Premiership and he might just decide to pursue a new challenge.
Rodgers could be the man to get the best out of him in the Premier League next season.