Leicester City could target Thorgan Hazard, if they qualify for the Champions League

Leicester City could make an approach to sign Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Thorgan Hazard, if they make the top four this season, Eurosport claims.

The Foxes have had another fine Premier League campaign, and they are presently third in the standings, five points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

The Midlands outfit missed out on Champions League football on the final day of last season, but they will be hoping to avoid a similar repeat this term.

It is now reported that Hazard is a potential summer target for Brendan Rodgers’ side, though there has not been any contact with Monchengladbach.

It is added that the Foxes could make a move for his signature, if they are able to secure a Champions League berth for the first time in five seasons.

Sportslens view:

The Foxes have been on the up under Rodgers, but there is room for improvement in the attack ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have been the standout performers behind the frontmen, but both were injured earlier this year.

Maddison recently returned to action with a cameo in the Manchester City loss, but Barnes may only make his comeback next month after his knee injury.

Rodgers can’t afford a similar situation next term when the club could be playing more games in Europe, and they need more attacking reinforcements.

The likes of Ayoze Perez and Cengiz Under (on loan) have played alongside Barnes and Maddison, but they have not made much of an impact.

Hazard would be a quality addition to the squad. He bagged seven goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season.

The current campaign has been difficult for him due to injuries, but he still has three goals and four assists to his name from 19 outings.

The Belgian is capable of anywhere across the attack which is a boost. However, the Foxes may have a tough task of luring him with three years left on his contract.

Hazard, who was once contracted with Premier League giants Chelsea, is valued at £28.8 million by Transfermarkt.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Leicester City keeping tabs on this Liverpool midfielder – Rodgers is a big admirer.