According to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, Leicester City and Everton are preparing bids for Brentford striker Ivan Toney once his season has ended.

The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals and assisted another 10 in 44 Championship appearances this term, and his form appears to have caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur too.





Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United have all been linked with Toney, and more clubs are expected to join them, Spurs, Everton and Leicester in the race for his signature in the coming weeks.

Everton have struggled for consistency this term, and that could end up proving costly as far as their dreams of playing European football next season go.

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have both been involved in 24 Premier League goals thus far this term, manager Carlo Ancelotti could do with a top goalscorer next season.

The Toffees have been linked with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, but landing the 32-year-old as a free agent ahead of other suitors offering Champions League football and a realistic chance to win more silverware could prove daunting.

£30 million-rated Toney is hungry to prove himself in the top-flight and he can become Everton’s next Romelu Lukaku if brought to Goodison Park.

Leicester need a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy despite Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent exploits, and they could be pipping other admirers to the Brentford star with the offer of Champions League football.

Toney is not guaranteed regular playing opportunities at Tottenham should Harry Kane remain at the club beyond this season, and should the Bees fail to secure Premier League promotion, a move to Leicester or Everton could make a lot of sense.

