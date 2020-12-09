Leicester City 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Leicester City reached an agreement with the tourism authority of Thailand to feature a special message on their home shirt for the 2021 season.

Leicester City 2020/21 Home Kit

Leicester City’s home shirt for the 2020-21 season is based on the Condivo 20 template and it introduces a clean look in blue with white and gold piping on the cuffs.

The three stripes on the shoulders are white in colour along with the logos.

The home side features a message ‘Thailand Smiles With You’. However, fans can opt to buy the replica version of the shirt with the King Power logo on the front as well.

Leicester City 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt for the 2020-21 season is predominantly white in colour with blue logo and sponsorship text.

The away shirt is complete with white shorts and socks.

Leicester City 2020/21 Third Kit

The third kit for the 2020-21 season is maroon in colour and it features monochrome white logos and white trim along with white side panels.

The kit is complete with maroon shorts and socks.

