Leicester boss Claude Puel blasts sack talk

Leicester City boss Claude Puel does not believe that his job is under threat.
Puel is one of the favorites to become the first manager to be sacked this season especially as the Foxes did not play an impressive brand of football towards the end of the last campaign.
Leicester started their Premier League campaign last Friday with a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.
United are a top team on paper and the team can be excused for losing against Jose Mourinho’s troops, however Puel is likely to come under intense speculation if his team do not perform against newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
There is certainly a strong possibility that Puel could lose his job if the Foxes do not perform consistently over the next few weeks.
The Leicester board are certainly have tough expectations in a similar way to the Chelsea board.
It is always important to remember that former boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager of the club during the 2016-17 season following inconsistent results, in spite of the fact that he had led the club to the Premier League title during the season before.
Nevertheless Puel does not believe that his job is under threat at the moment.
As reported by Sky Sports, the Frenchman said: “It’s just speculation. I would be happy for my successor, because he would have a good team, a good squad, with good basics, a good intensity and a good mentality, all perfect for him.
“I can’t comment on speculation. I don’t bet and I don’t do the lottery – it’s not my way.
“My job is to build something with Leicester; to continue to develop this club, to develop the players and the squad. After this, if people are angry or not satisfied, that is my concern.
“It is not the first time, it will not be the last.”