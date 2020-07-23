Leicester and Wolves keen on Merih Demiral

Leicester and Wolves are keen on signing the Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer.

As per Nicolo Schira, the Italian giants have no intention of selling the talented defender and they have recently turned down an offer of around €30m plus add-ons for the player.





With the likes of Chiellini and Bonucci in their 30s, Juventus will need someone to partner De Ligt at the heart of their defence for the next decade. Demiral could be that player for them.

The 22-year-old Turkish defender is a massive talent and he has a big future ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester or Wolves make their move for the player. However, a transfer seems unlikely.

Juventus are under no pressure to sell and the player is highly unlikely to demand a move to Wolves/Leicester.

That said, both clubs could use some reinforcements at the back. In theory, Demiral would have been a stunning signing for them.

He could have partnered Coady and Boly in a back three next year for Wolves. Similarly, he could replace Evans at Leicester as Soyuncu’s long term partner.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months. Perhaps a loan move could be an option if Juventus do not plan to use him as a starter next season.