Leicester and Wolves keen on Aston Villa’s John McGinn

Leicester City and Wolves are keen on signing Aston Villa’s John McGinn.
The 25-year-old midfielder has had a fantastic debut season in the Premier League and it would be no surprise if the Premier League clubs tried to sign him.
As per Teamtalk, Everton are keeping tabs on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the midfielder. He has missed a significant portion of the season due to injury, but he managed to showcase his quality before that.
He could prove to be a superb addition to all three clubs.
McGinn is extremely hardworking and he can chip in with goals as well. Everton and Wolves could certainly use someone like that in their midfield.
Leicester have some good players in their midfield but none of them have McGinn’s skillset.
Aston Villa will be desperate to hold on to their star player but they might be powerless to stop him if they fail to beat the drop.
McGinn is too good for the Championship and the player might be tempted to stay in the Premier League if Aston Villa get relegated.
Dean Smith’s men have to win most of their remaining games in order to stay in the Premier League next season.