Leicester and Rangers eye Kostas Tsimikas

Olympiacos left back Kostas Tsimikas has been linked with a move to Leicester City and Rangers this summer.
As per Leicester Mercury, Premier League giants Liverpool have now joined the race as well.
It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up eventually.
Tsimikas could prove to be an excellent signing for Rangers but they might find it difficult to pay up for him. The player is reportedly valued at £22m.
As for Leicester and Liverpool, it would be a strange addition.
Andy Robertson and Ben Chilwell are quality left backs and Tsimikas won’t want to join as their backups.
Unless Chilwell moves on, Leicester are unlikely to spend £22m on another left back. There are more pressing needs for Rodgers. He must look to bring in a quality partner for Soyuncu this summer and then get a proper backup for Vardy.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Tsimikas might be tempted if the Premier League clubs come calling but the asking price could complicate matters.
Although £22m is not a lot of money these days, the player is largely unproven at the top level and for that money, he would be a gamble.