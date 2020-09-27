Leicester and Everton set to battle it out for Gleison Bremer

Leicester City are keen on signing the Torino centre back Gleison Bremer this summer.

The 23-year-old has done well for the Italian outfit and he could prove to be a solid investment for Rodgers and Leicester City.





The Foxes need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Soyuncu and Bremer certainly fits the profile. Leicester have been linked with Wesley Fofana and James Tarkowski as well this summer.

According to Football Insider, Everton want to sign the 23-year-old as well and it will be interesting to see where Bremer ends up.

Both clubs need to add more defensive depth and they have the means to pull off the transfer. Furthermore, both have started the season impressively and there is no reason why they cannot challenge for European qualification this year.

Bremer is likely to get regular game time at both clubs and it remains to seen what the player’s decision is if the two clubs can agree on a fee with Torino.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal step-up in Bremer’s career now. The challenge and the intensity of English football will allow him to grow and improve as a player.