Leicester and Everton looking to sign Nicolas Tagliafico

Leicester City are thought to be keen on signing the Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico as per Le10sport.

The 27-year-old has done well for the Eredivisie club in the Dutch league as well as the European competitions.





He could prove to be a quality addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

It seems that the Foxes are preparing for Ben Chilwell’s departure. The English left back has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leicester aren’t the only Premier League club after Tagliafico. Everton are keen on the Argentine defender as well as per Le10sport.

Carlo Ancelotti already has a quality left back in Lucas Digne. Everton’s interest in the Ajax defender is surprising.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for Tagliafico in the coming weeks.

As per reports, the defender will cost around €25m (£22.4 million).

Both Leicester City and Everton can easily afford the player. If the Foxes cash in on Chilwell, they will have plenty of money to bring in the Argentine.

One advantage for Leicester could be their position in the table. They could be playing Champions League football next season and that is a huge factor when it comes to signing players.

Tagliafico could easily be tempted to join them instead of Everton. The Toffees will not be able to offer him European football, let alone the Champions League.