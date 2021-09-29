Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Leicester City will travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw in the Europa League clash on Thursday night at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

The two sides meet on Thursday, 30th September at 17:45 pm BST.

It’s been a stuttering start to the season for Leicester who return to the Europa League after a difficult few weeks in the Premier League.

The Foxes were denied an opening-day victory in their opening game, managing a 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side secured a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow in their Group C opener.

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City team news

The home side are set to be missing the services of Bartosz Kapustka whereas Mattias Johansson and Luquinhas are doubts going into the game.

For Leicester, Wesley Fofana and James Justin won’t feature in this game as both the players are currently recuperating from injuries. Wilfred Ndidi is suspended after being sent off against Napoli.

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City form guide

It’s been a long season already for Legia. They have a worrying form in the league though having lost three of their last games. They are heading into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rakow Czestochowa in the Polish top-flight.

The Foxes have had a torrid month of September. Apart from a comfortable 2-0 win against Millwall in the EFL Cup, Brendan Rodgers’ side haven’t been able to pick up a victory in other competitions. They lost against Manchester City and Brighton in the league, and are heading into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Legia Warsaw vs Leicester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Leicester City – 4/6

• Draw – 3/1

• Legia – 9/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under 2.5 – EVS

Legia Warszawa vs Leicester City prediction

Both teams are struggling with the form at the moment. Leicester are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this month and drew 2-2 against Napoli despite taking a two-goal lead.

On the other hand, Legia are also struggling badly in the league. They find themselves 15th in the Polish league table this season.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

Get a draw at 3/1 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Legia Warsaw vs Leicester City at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred