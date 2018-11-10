Leeds without Edmondson, Ayling, Berardi, Bamford & Brown for West Brom clash

Leeds United will be without five players for Saturday’s Championship meeting with West Bromwich Albion – Ryan Edmondson (thigh), Luke Ayling (leg), Gaetano Berardi (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (knee), Isaiah Brown (knee).
Nevertheless, Marcelo Bielsa should be able to name an unchanged side from Sunday’s 2-1 win at Wigan, given his current absentees have been out for some time.
West Brom are struggling of late. Darren Moore’s side sit seventh in the table with 25 points from 16 games and have lost three of their last four ahead of their weekend meeting. Home advantage could aid them in their quest to end the winless run, however, as Albion have lost just one of their last seven at the Hawthorns.
Leeds are top of the pile with 30 points and a game in hand on second-placed Sheffield United. Bielsa’s men have won two and drawn one of their last three games and have the best away record in the division – eight games, four wins, three draws, one defeat.
A draw at the Hawthorns wouldn’t be a bad result but Leeds risk getting caught at the top if they drop points – Norwich, Middlesbrough and Derby County can leapfog United in gameweek 17.
Information taken from Transfermarkt, Sports Gambler, Online Betting and Team Feed