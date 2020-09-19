Leeds will have to pay €15m for Manu Kone

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in France and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Premier League side.





According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Leeds United have already started talks with the midfielders entourage and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with a concrete offer now.

Apparently the midfielder is valued at €15 million and a club with Leeds United resources should be able to pay that if they are truly keen on signing the player.

The 19-year-old is a versatile midfielder who can play multiple roles and Marcelo Bielsa could coach him into a very useful player for Leeds United.

The Whites have done well to improve the young players at their disposal and Kony could fulfil his potential at Elland Road as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can get the transfer over the line before the window closes next month.

The asking price seems quite reasonable for a talented young midfielder and Leeds United should look to get the deal done quickly.