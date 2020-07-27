Leeds will have to pay around €20m for Nicolas Gonzalez

Leeds will have to pay around €20m if they want to sign the Stuttgart star Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

The player was linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this month as well.





Now Kicker (via Sportwitness) are reporting that they will have to pay a sizeable fee for the 22-year-old.

Gonzalez has 5 goals and 3 assists to his name this season and he could prove to be a superb addition to Bielsa’s attack.

He can play anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder.

If Bielsa comes calling, the Argentine is likely to be tempted. Also, the chance to play in the Premier League is hard to turn down.

Leeds must look to improve their attack this summer but the €20m (£18.2m) asking price could be an issue for them. The Whites will have to improve their defence as well.

Ben White’s loan deal is over and Bielsa must look to bring in a talented defender to replace him.

It will be interesting to see if they can afford Nicolas Gonzalez along with their other needs.

There is no doubt that the Stuttgart star has the talent and the ability to improve Bielsa’s team.